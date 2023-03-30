Orbex Group offers custom brushless dc motors

Orbex Group has introduced two new custom products to its offering of precision motion solutions. These custom flat brushless dc (BLDC) motors provide smooth motion, high precision and excellent power density, as well as an integral gear reducer in a compact package.

Both EC Family motors are part of assemblies that include a planetary gearbox, delivering high power density, low noise and efficient operation. Each motor also features either an absolute or incremental encoder for accurate positioning.

The first assembly features a 31-mm BLDC motor with two-stage planetary reducer and encoder. It can achieve a rated output speed of 175 rotations per minute, and its magnetic encoder features a resolution of 4,096 counts per revolution. This motor is suitable for powering small devices, such as the pump on a battery-driven medical device.

The second assembly features a customized EC 6025 motor with integral encoder and 10:1 planetary reducer, delivering a rated output speed of 240 rotations per minute and torque up to 5 N-m. This motor’s optical encoder features a resolution of 2,080 counts per revolution. It was recently implemented as a steering actuator for an autonomous mobile robot (AMR).

Both motors include many options for integral electronics and are available with short lead times to meet fast project schedules.

For more information, visit www.orbexgroup.com.