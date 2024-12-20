Orbex Group offers new compact wheel drives for advanced mobile robots

Orbex Group, a U.S.-based supplier of slip rings and electric motors, has introduced a new family of compact wheel drives (CWD), increasing its offering of precision motion solutions. The CWD-500 and CWD-1000 are integrated motor, gearbox, encoder and wheel combination units, designed to facilitate easy application in compact robotic applications like autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and automated guided vehicles (AGV).

Both the 600-W CWD-500 and 1,200-W CWD-1000 are compact enough to fit into tight installation spaces and are designed to have the minimum axial length. Each wheel drive features a 160 mm wheel diameter, with larger diameter wheels as an option. Their innovative design also offers excellent power and torque density and high axial and radial load capacities, while quality construction provides smooth, precise and reliable motion for up to 30,000 hours.

The defining feature of the CWD-500 and CWD-1000 is an integrated gearbox that ensures efficient operation with 90% reducer efficiency and a 15:1 gear ratio. For precise positioning, both wheel drives feature a 16,384-count encoder and are designed to minimize backlash to less than 30 arcminutes.

These compact wheel drives also operate with low noise, while an IP54 protection rating ensures each wheel drive is protected from dust and moisture contamination.

