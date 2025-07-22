Order up! Bearings help with autonomous robotic kitchen assistants

Cobots, unlike traditional industrial robots, are designed to work near humans. Achieving this necessitates levels of precision, safety, and reliability in cobots that are far higher than their industrial counterparts. Flippy, for instance, operates safely alongside human workers, showcasing the high standards required for such collaboration.

Bearings play a pivotal role in achieving these standards. Precision bearings, in particular, are essential for the smooth and accurate movement of cobots, allowing them to perform delicate tasks with the precision of a human hand.

The economic impact of cobots extends beyond individual businesses to the broader economy. By enabling companies to automate more processes and increase productivity, cobots can contribute to economic growth and competitiveness. For example, a report by McKinsey & Company estimates that automation technologies could help raise global productivity growth by 0.8 to 1.4% annually.

The prospects for cobots

According to Fortune Business Insights, the market for cobots is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.7% from 2020 to 2028. This growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing need for automation and the push for improved workplace safety. Cobots are not replacing human labor but are instead enhancing it by performing repetitive and dangerous tasks, while allowing humans to focus on more specialized tasks.

Manufacturers are particularly drawn to cobots for their flexibility and ease of integration. Unlike traditional robots, which often require extensive reprogramming and retooling, cobots can be quickly adapted to new tasks and environments. This makes them suitable for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that need to remain agile and responsive to market changes.

But why are industrial bearings so critical to the functionality of these machines? Bearings ensure these robots can move fluidly, reducing wear and tear and extending the life of the machinery.

In terms of efficiency, bearings reduce the friction between moving parts, which decreases energy consumption and increases the operational speed of cobots. This is particularly important in industries like electronics manufacturing, where speed and precision are essential. The ability to maintain high speeds without compromising on accuracy allows cobots to significantly boost manufacturers’ productivity.

Consider the automotive industry, where cobots are increasingly used for tasks like assembly, painting, and welding. These applications demand high degrees of precision and reliability as even minor errors can lead to significant defects.

Safety first

Safety is a primary concern when integrating cobots into a human workspace. The bearings used in cobots are designed to provide accuracy and repeatability, ensuring that the robot’s movements remain controlled and predictable. This predictability is crucial for preventing accidents and ensuring a safe working environment.

Bearings also contribute to the fail-safe mechanisms in cobots. In the event of a malfunction, the robot can come to a controlled stop, which helps avoid injury to human coworkers without the need for extensive safety barriers.

The food processing industry is another area where cobots are making significant inroads. Here, the precision and reliability of bearings are essential not only for the robots’ performance but also for maintaining hygiene and safety standards. Bearings used in food processing cobots are often made from stainless steel or other materials that resist corrosion and can withstand frequent cleaning and sterilization.

Advanced materials and coatings

Advances in bearing technology are also driven by the development of new materials and coatings. For instance, ceramic bearings are gaining popularity due to their superior performance characteristics, including higher resistance to wear and corrosion compared to traditional steel bearings. These properties, and the ability to run unlubricated, make ceramic bearings a possibility for use in cobots, especially in environments that involve high temperatures, exposure to chemicals, or where weight reduction is required.

What’s more, specialized coatings such as Teflon and graphite can be applied to bearings to further reduce friction and improve their durability. These advances not only improve the performance and longevity of bearings but also contribute to the overall efficiency and reliability of cobots. By reducing the need for frequent maintenance and replacements, these advanced bearings help manufacturers achieve higher levels of productivity and cost-effectiveness.

As cobots continue to evolve, the future of cobots is bright. With precision bearings at their core, cobots like Flippy are paving the way for a new era of collaboration between humans and robots. These bearings ensure smooth, reliable operation, enabling cobots to perform tasks with high precision and safety. The right components, like advanced bearings, are key to unlocking limitless possibilities for cobots and the industries they serve.

