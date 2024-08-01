Oriental Motor’s new 24 Vdc driver simplifies system by powering both the driver and peripheral devices

O riental Motor has released a new 24 Vdc driver for their 400 W (1/2 HP) BLV Series R Type brushless motors. This unified power supply simplifies the system by powering both the driver and peripheral devices, such as sensors and cameras, with a single 24 Vdc source. This integration provides space and cost savings for users of battery-powered equipment.

Key features found in the BLV Series R Type models:

• The motor and driver design offers high power, compact size, and lightweight construction

• This system provides a wide speed ratio, smooth motion, and precise position control capabilities

• The wide range of supported operating voltages enables real-world battery usage

• The system offers compatibility with both Modbus (RTU) and CANopen communication protocols

• The MEXE02 software suite provides comprehensive support from the initial setup and operation to ongoing maintenance

Pricing and lead-time

The BLVD-KBRD model is available for $763. Up to 10 units can be shipped by air delivery within 27 business days.

