Orion announces Kelly Watterworth as East Coast regional sales manager

Orion Packaging Systems has announced the promotion of Kelly Watterworth to East Coast Regional Sales Manager.
Orion, part of the ProMach End of Line business, is a stretch wrapping and pallet unitizing machinery manufacturer of automatic and semi-automatic stretch wrapping equipment, including rotary turntables, rotary towers, and horizontal wrapping systems.
In his new role, Watterworth will be working directly with Orion channel partners to build relationships, train staff, and provide support to the sales team to grow the company’s stretch-wrapping machinery.
“I’m excited to once again build relationships with local channel partners as I’m transferring from a national sales position where I worked mainly with direct sales accounts, integrators, and OEMs,” Watterworth said in a statement.
Watterworth has held various managerial and sales roles with Orion since 2016. He has a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University.
