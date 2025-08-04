Technical thinking: Out of sight, out of mind

By Mark Jones

Mining ended almost 2,000 years ago at Rennes. The abandoned quarry created by the Roman miners provided an easy place to dispose of unwanted stuff. Archaeologists are giddy about what they are finding in what became an ancient dump near the French city of Rennes. Discarded items found at the Rennes quarry outlived their usefulness 1,800 years ago. Today, they are an exciting trove of First and Second Century artifacts. They also remind us of our long tradition of burying what we no longer want. An abandoned hole is an opportunity. In Rennes, it is proving a great boon for archaeologists. Love Canal is a very different story.

The story of Love Canal is a story of opportunistically turning an abandoned hole into a dump. The hole was created by William T. Love, attempting to build an industrial utopia. The Niagara region is blessed with an abundance of water. It is also blessed with an escarpment, creating steep cliffs. Water, gravity, and a steep drop are a great recipe for producing hydroelectric power. The canal would have diverted water to a hydroelectric site. Love’s dream would never become reality as he ran out of money. However, others did succeed in harnessing hydropower there. Abundant power attracted electricity-intensive industry, like chemicals and metals. At the time Love’s steam shovels were digging, no one could have predicted they were playing a role in creating a future Superfund site.

The excavated area proved enticing to the Hooker Electrochemical Co. and the city of Niagara Falls. It was an already excavated landfill site. The city used it for municipal waste. Hooker began disposing of chemical waste into Love Canal starting in the 1940s. Hooker ultimately purchased the landfill and continued using it until 1953. Lurking in Hooker’s waste were compounds whose health impacts hadn’t been investigated at the time they were buried.

Electricity is used in the production of chlorine. Hooker turned chlorine into a mix of inorganic and organic products. Chlorine is a promiscuous reagent, reacting with many things in reactions that can be hard to control. This leads to the production of byproducts that are frequently undesirable.

Hooker made chlorophenols, made from chlorobenzenes, made from chlorinating benzene. In the process, 2,3,7,8-tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin (TCDD) is a byproduct, as are many other things. Dioxins are a class of chemical compounds. TCDD is a particularly persistent, toxic compound. Dioxin contamination at Love Canal is shorthand for TCDD contamination. There are many chemicals disposed of at Love Canal that are problematic. Dioxin tops the list; persistent and toxic at low levels, TCDD’s toxicity came into focus only after disposal at Love Canal had ended.

Regrettably, the land was sold and developed. Houses and schools were built on the land. Residents and schoolchildren were exposed to leaking chemicals, eventually forcing a large remediation effort. Love Canal led to the enactment of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act of 1980. This is the Superfund law.

Viewed through today’s eyes, it seems crazy to bury wastes with high levels of TCDD. Such wastes would be incinerated today. It turns out, that is ultimately what happened at Love Canal. Collected sewers and sediment were incinerated to destroy the TCDD (a task made more challenging due to dilution and mixing). The rest was capped and entombed.

We’ve learned a little since the late 1970s. You might think we’ve learned that burial is not the solution for disposing of waste. Landfilling is, according to the EPA, the number one way we deal with hazardous waste. Liquids, like the drums that filled Love Canal, are no longer landfilled, but problematic solids are. PFAS concerns now mean some municipalities are landfilling biosolids, as one example. Sealed, capped, and managed, burial is still an option.

I can’t imagine future archaeologists getting very excited by a hazardous waste landfill. Unlike Rennes, there won’t be pottery and figurines. But like Rennes, we are still shoving stuff we don’t want into holes in the ground.