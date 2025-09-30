Pack Expo 2025 interesting technical announcements

A lot of new announcements at this year’s Pack Expo relate to the intersection of packaging and material handling. This is the overlap of material handling and packaging for moving and then storing discrete items while protecting them. Anytime the transport of discrete items are involved, there will be motion control … so no wonder motion technologies are front and center at Pack Expo. Design World editorial (along with a cameo from Eugene Demaitre covered this and other topics in a recent material-handling webinar. Check it out:

Where executed in tandem, discrete products work their way through manufacturing and then primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging before warehousing and distribution. A lot of the latest advancements are in technologies that go into conveyor-based workcells and robotics (including automated guided vehicles).

For example, at Pack Expo Murrelektronik is launching the MVK Fusion CIP Safety. This is a hybrid I/O for Ethernet/IP applications. Of course, in the U.S., Ethernet/IP is the dominant industrial communication protocol of packaging and material handling.

Other options are gaining. The supplier Beckhoff is a huge booster of EtherCAT control systems. At Pack Expo, they’re emphasizing their cabinet-free controls as they have for the last couple shows for other industries. Integrated facilities for material handling are increasingly common and these rely on Ethernet-based connectivity for safety and controls and a whole host of other functions … even at the enterprise level.

To give another example, Opto Engineering is showing both lenses and cameras for machine vision. Key here is the extremely high speed and resolution at which these machine-vision technologies can verify the integrity of product packaging.

In a lot of cases, the protection imparted by packaging is primarily meant to get goods safely through the various stages of material handling as goods are shepherded to consumers. So, the shapes and durability of these packaging designs often cater to the needs of material-handling systems.

To this end, CL&D of ProMach is displaying machinery that handles unpackaged goods and outputs products in vertical form-fill-seal pouches, stick packs, and stand-up pouches. Then sister brands of ProMach in co-located booths are showing material-handling equipment specifically designed to products packaged in these formats.

Robotic palletizers and automatic case formers will definitely be at the show … these are specific examples of material-handling equipment that needs packaging of predictable in terms of dimensions and strengths. The company Rychiger (RISH-igg-er) is showing their VRC-60Cartoner, cobot palletizer, and other machinery specifically designed for handling pharmaceutical products — including those in syringe format, for example. So again, that material handling equipment is 100% customized to the discrete products it’s moving.

The company Robotiq was a bit mysterious about what they planned to release at the show but we guessed it might relate to gripping solutions specific to palletizing tasks. Indeed, Robotiq announced its PAL Ready — a fully production-ready palletizing cell that is assembled, tested, and ready to run upon delivery. Also available is the PAL Series modular palletizing system that is configurable though standard models and modules. Manufacturers can start small and scale to at will with software, operator interfaces, design logic, and hardware building blocks.

Even at the motion-component level, machinery must satisfy material-handling specifics. At Pack Expo, Encoder Products Company is showing their A58SBS absolute encoder for position feedback in food, beverage, and pharmaceutical packaging equipment. A stainless IP69K-rated housing and no gearing or reliance on a battery allow for high-pressure washdowns.

Parvalux is showing fractional-horsepower motors and gearmotors for conveyors, rollers, cutters, sealers, and carton-folding equipment. At the booth there will also likely be pancake motors, right-angle gearing, and maxon dc motors … both brushless and brushed dc motors.

The company will be showing a new motor for conveyors in e-commerce and logistics settings — a high-torque direct-drive BLDC motor complete with integrated controls. The motor was specifically designed for packaging equipment. What might be beneficial to machine builders working on new equipment is a modular approach to allow rapid configuration and prototyping — meaning sometimes builder-configured electric motors ship out from the U.S. facility within just a few days.

What about new motion components for all the electric vehicles involved in material handling? Though not showing at Pack Expo this year, Littelfuse has exhibited there in the past. Recently, the company released two sensors that use tunneling magnetoresistance or TMR. To be clear, this is a chip-level component … not to be confused with motion components complete with housings and their own electronics for controls and so forth. This chip-level technology uses a dual Wheatstone bridge configuration — each with four sensing elements to detect angle on X and Y axes. The benefits over comparable Hall-effect devices are better precision and thermal stability.

One angle sensor (the LF53466 in a TSSOP8 package) keeps error below 0.8° at 200 to 800 Gauss for use on steering wheels and pedals. Another angle sensor (the LF53464 in an LGA8L package) keeps error below 0.6° even while allowing wider airgap and smaller cost-effective magnets. These go into the motion components known as rotary encoders as well as knobs, valves, consumer-grade power tools, and appliances. Other electronics from Littlefuse also go into the vehicles of material-handling equipment. These vehicles include electric forklifts and AGVs. These electronics include:

Protective technologies isolating sensors and wireless communications from electrostatic discharge or ESD.

Overcurrent protection devices including certain kinds of fuses.

Solid-state relays for power management.

Other technologies are inverters to optimize the charging of Li-ion batteries on electric vehicles.