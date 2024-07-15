Pallet conveying — for pacing small electronics and more

Pallet conveyors are hardly a new development, but the increasing speed and precision of these systems have made them the go-to conveyance option for a growing number of industries that are trying to boost throughput to keep up with demand.

By Dave Giffels • Senior business development manager | Dorner Corp.

Small electronics is one market that has shown rising demand for pallet conveyors as their technology continues to improve, with both well-established and recently developed features that benefit assembly lines.

Unitized transportation of discrete product

A key draw of pallet conveyors in the small electronics industry comes from the fundamentals of their design. Unlike a standard belted conveyor, which runs all items on a line at the same speed, pallet conveyors position each piece on its own platform, which can stop or start with precision. The belt or rollers underneath each platform continue moving, allowing individual pieces to stay at a workstation without disrupting the entire line.

This model is particularly desirable for small electronic assembly, which requires intricate steps and attention to detail. Moving each piece at its own pace ensures that no employees must rush through assembly or inspection at their stations, preventing mistakes common in a more high-stress environment.

As this technology improves, these systems become even more individualized by product. One system available for small electronics applications operates similarly to a monorail system with pallets that can stop independently instead of requiring designated stopping spots. Sensors in the front of each platform detect any obstacles, whether a hand, tool, or other shuttle, in its way and wait until the item is moved before continuing. These smarter platforms eliminate the need for designated stop and start spaces between each workstation to hold oncoming pallets, condensing the machine’s physical and energy footprint.

Palletized conveyors with robotic compatibility

In addition to working well with products, palletized conveyor systems integrate seamlessly with larger automation systems, including robotic cells. The shift to automation for assembly lines has grown substantially over the past few years, with lingering staffing shortages impacting worker availability. This demand is even higher for small electronics applications due to the increased finesse and speed that robots can reach for fine-detail work compared to their human counterparts.

The one drawback of automated assembly workers is the increased need for consistency. Unlike human employees who can see when a piece coming down the line is misaligned or otherwise shifted in position, most robots are programmed to complete a set task without any external input. Many robotic cells are now being equipped with sophisticated vision systems to accommodate imperfections in product placement. However, this technology is relatively new, and is expensive to implement.

While flat belts need suitable placement of the objects and exact stop times to line them up for robotic workers without advanced vision systems, pallet conveyance can be engineered to hold each item in place with programmed stop points at suitable positions. The security of a pallet system also stops the items from shifting due to any sudden stops and starts in the line to more improve accuracy.

Low total cost of ownership with palletized conveyors

Not only does the single-product format of a pallet conveyor lock in product alignment, but it also protects the products themselves. Stops and starts on a conveyor belt can cause unsecured products to slide around and present a risk of damage. Pallet conveyors reduce the number of stops and starts and hold the product more firmly in place to prevent the shifts in momentum from impacting. These two elements work together reduce product losses and drive ROI for the line.

The cost savings over time are even higher with the monorail-style system. Instead of needing a separate pallet for each component to be released one at a time into the station, the monorail style system can bring multiple components at one time, increasing throughput and profitability. This unit also has fewer pneumatic components and controls, reducing the cost of operation and maintenance. Commonality of parts and modules makes future expansions and modifications easier by reducing the number of system components needed for any additions to the line.

Other conveyor considerations

Specific pallet conveyor systems offer some additional benefits that apply to unique situations. Small electronics manufacturers often need equipment and conveyors that are compatible with electrostatic discharge (ESD) requirements. Some applications also need pallets that can handle clean room environments.

Finding the right solution for each application requires thorough consideration of these and other features that may dictate the conveyor’s requirements. Line operators should also consider the additional components to the line, such as robotics, feeders, and other machines that can impact the complete system. Integrating these important components into the machine design ensures that a pallet conveyor’s benefits can be fully realized for small electronics applications.

Dave Giffels is the senior business development manager for Dorner, a Columbus McKinnon brand. He can be reached at [email protected]. For more information, visit Dorner at dornerconveyors.com or montratec at montratec.de.