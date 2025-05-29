PAM03 series photoelectric amplifier suitable for industrial environments

Carlo Gavazzi Automation, an international electronics group involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electronic equipment, has introduced the fourth generation of its photoelectric sensor amplifier.

The new PAM03 series photoelectric amplifier was developed in response to customer input and experience with applications in harsh environments over the past forty years.

Carlo Gavazzi’s PAM03 Amplifier supports control of three MOF Series Sensors independently. Up to ten amplifiers can also be linked in a master/slave configuration using the built-in communication port, allowing shared power and control for up to thirty MOF Sensor sets. The system uses sensor multiplexing to reduce crosstalk.

Developed at the Competence Center in Denmark, the PAM03 Series Photoelectric Sensor Amplifier is designed to meet industrial requirements for reliable detection at sensing distances of up to 50 m (164 ft).

Main technical features:

Reduced machine set-up time: Integrated alignment control allows optimized adjustment of the sensors by means of flashing yellow LEDs combined with two distance setup modes: Automatic or manual via a trimmer. Excess gain and maximum distance are selectable via the DIP switches.

Reduced machine downtime:

Built-in diagnostics: Tri-color LEDs show what type of error occurred and where, making troubleshooting quick and easy Alarm output: Provides predictive maintenance instead of waiting until dust builds up or ice blinds the sensors Sensor test function: A mute input on the PAM03 Amplifier allows the sensor system to be remotely tested to comply with the European standards for industrial automatic doors



Reliable detection: The combination with the MOF Series sensor sets allows for reliable detection despite refracting icy vapor or high levels of dust in the environment.

High neighbor immunity:

Approvals: International Door Standards: EN12453, EN12978, UL325 and UL508

For more information, visit GavazziAutomation.com.