Paralux provides rapid prototyping capabilities for a variety of motors

Rapid prototyping for plastic parts is one thing, but when components are more complex, designers are forced to select from a limited catalog or wait a long time for a specialized component to be created. That is no longer the case with motor design.

The latest innovation by Parvalux is its ability to provide prototype motors at a rapid pace. The company has designed and manufactured modular components that are easily mixed and matched so that users get a paired system from one manufacturer rather than piecing together elements such as motors, gearheads, brakes, and encoders from various manufacturers. The ability to create a near-optimal motor drive for your application just became faster and easier. In a three-step selection process, designers can purchase a motor built to order using the company’s online configurator.

Although every application can be different, designers need to focus on voltage, speed, and torque in every case. A modular system provides a range of options, allowing designers to determine their required output performance and quickly select. Once this is done, users of the online configurator can fine-tune their selection using a range of accessories, including brakes, encoders, shaft extension kits, and controllers.

Parvalux offers a line of motors that includes PMDC (permanent magnet DC) motors, BLDC (brushless DC) motors, and single-phase or three-phase AC motors as part of the company’s modular drive systems. All these motors are available with inline or right-angle gearboxes. The company’s AC/DC motors line is available in series-wound or shunt-would versions. Accessories, such as encoders and brakes, are easily selected.

PMDC motors are small and have impressive output performance, and they are excellent for mobility, patient care, and industrial product designs. BLDC motors require no maintenance and offer high starting torques, excellent power density, and quiet operation. Parvalux also offers their SC 50/15 controller, which ensures precise control over speed, torque, and motor efficiency. The company designs and manufactures a complete line of motion products for industry that have become critical components in various applications. Parvalux also offers recommended combinations of motion systems for building automation, including door automation and access control stations; material handling combinations, including conveyors and AGVs; and mobility combinations, including stairlifts, patient hoists, wheelchair lifts, and more.

Parvalux by Maxon designs, manufactures, and markets a wide variety of PMDC, BLDC, and AC motors, gearboxes, controllers, and accessories for industries ranging from medical to aerospace and from manufacturing to warehousing.

www.parvalux.com