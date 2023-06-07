Parvalux teams with Keller Industrial Products

Parvalux (by maxon), the U.K.’s largest manufacturer of fractional horsepower, geared, electric motors, provides components and systems to OEMs worldwide in markets such as industrial automation, materials handling, and building automation. The company has recently teamed with Keller Industrial Products Inc., headquartered in Rochester, N.Y. The experienced team at Keller has specialized in mechatronic applications for OEMs and advanced manufacturing sites since 1937. As business development professionals who focus on motion control automation applications, components, and accessories, the company provides expert representation in the industry.

Keller represents Parvalux and several other synergistic world-class manufacturers by providing on-site technical product and applications expertise to OEMs throughout New York State, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Northern Virginia, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The company representatives specialize in high-tech/high-touch products and services, providing local-to-the-customer technical sales and account management. Keller employs an experienced, turn-key sales force, allowing Parvalux to quickly reach a greater number of OEMs within a broad range of applications.

“The Keller team is energized to assist our OEM customers in achieving greater value in their machine designs with Parvalux’s modular, customizable, high-quality product portfolio. We are in an era of automation not just of industrial processes, but commercial and consumer products, as well. Parvalux is a perfect fit for these markets,” said Vincent Nolan, Keller’s VP of Sales and an electrical engineer.

Parvalux (by maxon) provides product design, software systems, prototyping, testing, and production of a wide variety of motion control products. The company provides standard, semi-custom, and fully customized products ready for manufacturing and long-term deployment. The Parvalux team includes highly experienced engineers working with project managers and product specialists to ensure that the company remains at the cutting edge of electric geared motor design and manufacturing.

Parvalux

www.parvalux.com

Maxon Precision Motors

www.maxongroup.com