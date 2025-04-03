Pasternack expands offerings with launch of fiber optic cable assemblies

Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand has launched its first-ever line of fiber optic cable assemblies. Pasternack offers both custom and standard lengths with the same-day shipping and rapid technical support that have made the company a trusted name in the electronics industry.

“With our new fiber optic cable assemblies, we’re offering customers a unique combination of speed and flexibility unavailable until now,” said Gabriel Guglielmi, Vice President of Global Product Management at Pasternack. “This is critical for minimizing downtime, meeting project milestones and deadlines, and staying ahead of the competition.”

The new products encompass a wide range of solutions for telecommunications, data centers, military and aerospace, and other markets demanding high-speed, high-reliability connectivity solutions. The initial custom and fiber cable assemblies, the first in a series, include both simplex and duplex cables with LC, SC, ST and FC connectors.

Later this year, Pasternack will launch multifiber breakout cable assemblies in 4-, 6-, 8- and 12-fiber configurations, as well as a custom Online Cable Configurator. Future fiber optic products will feature single mode and multimode cables, with multi-fiber push on (MPO), Mil-Tac and IP68, and very small form factor (VSFF) connector options.

The new fiber optic cable assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping.

Pasternack

pasternack.com

Infinite Electronics

infiniteelectronics.com