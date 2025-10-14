PATRIoT Gateway is a new versatile hub for industrial IoT connectivity

Remote sites need modern solutions that connect easily to the cloud or SCADA systems and bring together wired and wireless signals into one secure, flexible, and scalable hub. SignalFire Wireless Telemetry recently announced the launch of the PATRIoT Gateway, a multi-protocol hub that integrates both wireless and wired devices into SCADA, cloud, and monitoring systems. The intention is to simplify and modernize industrial IoT deployments by providing flexibility, scalability, and reliability for industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater, manufacturing, and environmental monitoring.

The PATRIoT Gateway aggregates data across Modbus TCP, EtherNet/IP, and MQTT/SparkPlug, allowing users to connect SignalFire’s 900 MHz wireless nodes alongside Modbus devices and field I/O modules into one unified platform. Additionally, the plug-and-play SignalFire Cloud allows for quick deployment of monitoring and control solutions, aiming to eliminate the cost and complexity associated with traditional integration.

Key features of the PATRIoT Gateway include:

Connects wireless and wired signals into SCADA, cloud, or remote monitoring systems.

Publishes to MQTT/SparkPlug with no licensing required; supports SignalFire Cloud for streamlined monitoring and alarming.

Consumes less than 50 mA, making it suitable for solar-powered and remote installations.

Supports up to 30,000 Modbus tags,1000 MQTT Tags, and large-scale deployments.

Includes 128 configurable rules for remote shutdown logic, reducing downtime and improving safety.

Modules for analog and relay outputs are available to expand system capabilities.

Housed in powder-coated steel with Class 1, Division 2 hazardous location approvals (pending).

The new solution also has a three-mile wireless communication range, advanced security (including AES encryption, TLS 1.2, and replay prevention), and self-healing mesh networking to enable reliable and secure data collection in remote or challenging environments.

SignalFire

signal-fire.com/product/patriot-gateway/