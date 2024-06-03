PBC Linear MTB series now includes MTB 105 belt-driven actuator

PBC Linear, a Pacific Bearing Company and a global leader in linear motion solutions, is pleased to announce it has expanded its MTB Series of Belt Driven Linear Actuators line with the MTB 105.

Engineered with precision and versatility in mind, the MTB 105 is specifically designed to integrate into multi-axis medium- to large-sized Cartesian Gantry systems, providing robust support for medium to high payloads. Its fully enclosed design ensures reliability even in contaminant-prone environments, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications. Precision extrusions for each aluminum actuator body ensure all sides and bottom surfaces are flat and perpendicular giving accurate installations.

Key features of the MTB 105 High-Speed Belt Driven Linear Actuator include:

Fully enclosed actuator with stainless steel magnetically coupled band strip seal to assist in keeping actuator enclosed while carriage is in motion.

High acceleration, speed, and rigidity.

Long travel length.

Low friction, noise, and vibration.

Anodized aluminum corrosion-resistant body and carriage.

Urethane steel corded reinforced belt to handle high loads.

Adjustable belt tension.

T-slots for mounting and sensor mounting.

Various female and male input drive interface options are offered.

“We are excited to introduce the MTB 105 high-speed belt-driven linear actuator as the latest addition to our MTB Series product line,” said David Dieter, President at PBC Linear. “This actuator shows our commitment to pushing the boundaries of linear motion technology, enabling our customers to achieve new levels of efficiency and performance in their applications.”

For more information, visit this deep link at pbclinear.com.