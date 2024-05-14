Penn State and CU Boulder add Siemens credential program

Siemens Digital Industries Software has created a new program to credential students, recognize career readiness, and help create a stronger pipeline of engineering talent to meet industry demands. The Siemens credentials are intended to supplement a formal degree by validating industry knowledge and skills.

As part of the program, specific credentials will be piloted as the first industry credentials to be recognized by ABET, a nonprofit, non-governmental agency responsible for accrediting programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology. The ABET quality evaluation process will ensure Siemens’ credentials meet the defined standards of quality and address areas with skill gaps to prepare the future engineering workforce.

Through a strategic collaboration with the University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder), Siemens’ first credential pilot for ABET recognition will help to increase impact and opportunities for students. CU-Boulder, with support and subject expertise from Siemens, will offer a graduate credential program consisting of nine courses that will be globally available through Coursera. The first two courses, Sustainability and the Circular Economy and Applied Sustainability Engineering, are live, with additional courses set to launch later this year. Topics will include leading the circular business, sustainable supply chains and operations management, product and packaging design for the circular economy, and leveraging consumer demand for sustainable business practice, among others.

Siemens will also collaborate on a credential for the future workforce with Pennsylvania State University (Penn State). Penn State plans to launch a series of four credential courses for engineering career preparation, integrating Siemens’ content and expertise into the learning experience. Topics will include smart manufacturing, project management, business acumen, and inclusive leadership.

As technology continues to advance, requiring new skills for emerging roles, these programs ensure students are prepared with the knowledge and confidence they need as they transition from university to workforce.

To learn more about Siemens’ credentials for industry and how it is working with commercial and academic partners to develop the workforce of the future, visit https://blogs.sw.siemens.com/academic/how-siemens-supplementing-traditional-engineering-programs-new-abet-accredited-credential-program/