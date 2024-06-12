Pepperl+Fuchs announces new innovative North American office

The Pepperl+Fuchs U.S. division is getting a new home. The new 25,000-ft2 office building will house approximately 120 employees and be constructed in Twinsburg, Ohio, just a short distance from the current location. A second U.S. location, the U.S. Distribution Center, is in Katy, Texas.

As a global company in factory and process automation, Pepperl+Fuchs’ new office has been designed to meet the needs of both employees and the world’s changing work environment. How we work, where we work, and how we communicate with one another have changed drastically in recent years and this new facility takes these changes into account and integrates them into everyday working life.

Work21@ Pepperl+Fuchs is a new, future-oriented concept at the heart of the construction of the new headquarters and focuses on collaboration between colleagues. Collaborative environments encourage exchanging ideas from diverse perspectives, leading to innovative solutions and creative problem-solving. The new building’s open workspace will facilitate access to coworkers from different departments and encourage activity-based working over function-based working. This workspace allows for multiple tasks and activities in one area, more knowledge sharing and interaction, and improved corporate communication.

The spaces will be designated for focused work, communication, collaboration, and recreation. Each space will have a specific purpose and transform how work is accomplished at Pepperl+Fuchs. This means not only a new building but also a new way of working in the 21st century.

“We are excited about the possibilities this new building offers. Not only will we have a fresh new space for our Twinsburg location, but we will also be able to embrace the future of work head-on and be prepared for what comes next,” said Robert Smith, COO of Pepperl+Fuchs. “Our local work21 group and the global cross-functional group have spent months working with an employee-centered agency to develop our new work concept; one that focuses on organizational growth, the evolution towards hybrid work demands, and a positive work-life balance. Today’s digital working environment and hybrid work schedules have been uniquely meshed into the design of our new building. We look forward to continuing to set the standard for automation excellence in this redesigned workspace and developing some of the most innovative automation solutions in the world.”

The groundbreaking ceremony took place in May 2024 and the project is expected to be completed in late 2025.