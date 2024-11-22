Pepperl+Fuchs introduces photoelectric distance sensors in R200 series with pulse ranging technology

Pepperl+Fuchs introduces a new photoelectric distance sensors in the R200 series which uses Pulse Ranging Technology (PRT) for precise distance measurement up to 60 m. From material handling to the automotive industry, there are many different applications that require non-contact measurement over long distances. These tasks pose challenges if the sensor must not take up much space due to the installation situation. The R200 PRT solves that dilemma.

Compact Design, High Detection Range

Based on time-of-flight, PRT is a highly accurate method of measurement that achieves a very high measuring frequency of over 250,000 laser pulses emitted per second. With this technology, the R200 achieves an impressive repeat accuracy of ≤ 3 mm. Since the measuring range is not limited by the geometric arrangement of the optics, like traditional triangulation sensors, PRT sensors can measure large distances even in a compact design. For example, diffuse versions of the R200 PRT offer a detection range of 10 m when measuring white objects. And retroreflective versions can achieve distances of up to 60 m.

Due to its especially compact design, the R200 PRT can be easily integrated into confined machine spaces. The swivel M12 connector provides additional flexibility during installation, so that even demanding measuring tasks can be solved in the smallest of spaces. For example, R200 PRT sensors are ideal for use on conveyor systems, on automatic shuttles in high-bay warehouses, or on monorail conveyors in automotive production. Not only their performance, but also their cost-efficient design make them the perfect solution for a wide range of applications.

Future-Oriented Sensor Series with IO-Link

The R200 PRT is the latest addition to the R10x/R20x series from Pepperl+Fuchs, which combines all photoelectric sensing modes in five standard housings. Like the other sensors in the R10x and R20x series, the new R200 PRT has been designed with the future in mind: Equipped with a standardized IO-Link interface in the latest version 1.1.3 including Smart Sensor Profile, the R200 with PRT can be easily integrated into Industry 4.0 environments.

For more information, visit pepperl-fuchs.com.