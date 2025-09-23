Pepperl+Fuchs launches R305 retroreflective sensor for small objects

Pepperl+Fuchs introduces the R305 retroreflective area sensor, designed for detecting thin and irregularly shaped objects from a height of 2 mm. Unlike traditional single-point retroreflective sensors, the R305 uses a wide light band to detect small or narrow objects, even if they are not precisely aligned with the detection area. For objects with irregular contours, such as bubble mailers and polybags, the R305 reliably identifies the leading edge, reducing the likelihood of multiple switching operations.

Using a light band of five individual beams that can be switched off individually, the R305 sensor allows interfering objects to be blocked out or the detection height to be adapted to narrow openings. Its adjustable contrast level ensures reliable detection of challenging targets such as clear glass, while the High-Resolution Mode extends this capability by detecting objects with a height of just 2 mm. The sensor measures object height and transmits values via IO-Link. Integrated trend evaluation provides information such as plastic bag fill levels, supporting quality control, process monitoring, and potential new applications.

With Easy Alignment Mode, the light band can be aligned with the reflector. A right-angle bracket with an integrated deviation mirror enables mounting offset by 90 degrees, creating a compact side-looker version for tight spaces. Its Auto-Teach function automatically adjusts the sensor to the application environment by saving central parameters after alignment, eliminating the need for reteaching after maintenance or downtime. In operation, automatic signal compensation continuously balances out dust, dirt, or changing light conditions by adapting the light intensity, ensuring consistently reliable detection.

The R305 retroreflective area sensor detects small and irregularly shaped objects, regardless of shape and position. With a 60 mm bandwidth, integrated height measurement, and IO-Link interface, the R305 offers possibilities that go beyond those of classic photoelectric sensors, providing maximum application flexibility.

For more information, visit pepperl-fuchs.com.