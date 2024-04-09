Pfannenberg PYRA and PATROL series signal beacons from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Pfannenberg PYRA and PATROL series heavy-duty signal beacons to their growing lineup of visual and audible signaling devices. These versatile devices can withstand severe environments, are suitable for indoor and outdoor use, and satisfy numerous alarm, warning, and indication requirements.

The PYRA series focuses on visual alerts and is ideal for discrete and compact visual signaling. The PATROL series provides combined audible and visual alarms and is best suited for harsh or noisy environments where loud alarms and bright strobes are crucial for attracting attention.

Models with LED lighting offer selectable lighting functions and color change options, while Xenon versions provide up to 15 joules of flash energy, 190cd light intensity, and a 320m [1049ft] max viewing distance. Two- and three-tier LED traffic lights are also available and are helpful for traffic management or indicating the operating status of industrial machinery or equipment. The new PATROL series audible horns provide loud audible alarming, up to 122 dB at 1m, with superior sound penetration and coverage for high-noise or outdoor environments.

Pfannenberg audible and visual signaling devices are made in Germany. They are CE-marked, UL-listed, and offer a 10-year warranty.

