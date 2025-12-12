PFAS-free SMA connectors use PEEK dielectric material

Amphenol RF announces the introduction of a line of PFAS-free SMA connectors and adapters, expanding our industry-leading portfolio of high-performance RF interconnect solutions. These products are engineered from PEEK (polyether ether ketone) as a PFAS-free alternative to PTFE, offering an environmentally responsible solution without compromising performance.

This innovative product line provides drop-in replacements for a limited number of standard SMA designs, maintaining the same reliable electrical and mechanical performance while eliminating the use of PFAS, a substance often referred to as a forever chemical. PEEK delivers comparable dielectric properties to PTFE with excellent mechanical strength and stability in demanding, high-temperature environments.

PFAS-free SMA connectors and adapters are available in a selection of popular configurations, including cable and PCB mount options. Cable connectors are designed for compatibility with PFAS-free cable types such as Leoni Dacar 037 and 462. These interconnects are ideal for a wide range of applications in base stations, antennas, telecommunication systems, instrumentation, and PC/LAN systems.

With few PFAS-free alternatives currently available on the market, Amphenol RF’s new SMA connectors and adapters represent a significant step towards more sustainable RF product design, delivering the same trusted Amphenol performance while supporting a greener future.