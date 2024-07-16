PFC100 Generation 2 controllers offer new features, capabilities

WAGO has added four new second-generation controllers to the PFC100 family. These controllers include increased memory, are programmed with CODESYS 3.5, and can be easily configured, using the controller’s Web-Based Management System. With TLS encryption, VPN capabilities, and a built-in Firewall these controllers are equipped with optimum security standards.

These PFC100 G2 controllers support multiple fieldbus protocols including EtherNet/IP Adapter and Scanner, OPC UA Sever/Client, EtherCAT, MODBUS TCP/UDP, and MODBUS RTU enabling gateways between any of these interfaces. They also support MQTT protocols helping ensure seamless connection to your SCADA and Cloud service applications.

The controllers are in stock and available now.

www.wago.com