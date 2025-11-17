Pharmaceutical manufacturers digitalize for a strategic edge

Jeff Zacherl, industrial vertical market lead for Pharmaceutical and Life Science at Siemens, shines a light on the interdependence between sustainability and digitalization in modern pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Sustainability has become a strong driver of business value as pharmaceutical companies scale and localize operations and strive to decarbonize production. Beyond environmental impact, forward-looking manufacturers find that sustainability investments complement tighter cost control, greater operational resilience, and faster time-to-market production. When climate goals are integrated early and intentionally, sustainability and profitability don’t compete — they support each other.

Achieving the desired sustainability-related business outcomes, especially in energy and power management, requires a certain level of digital capability. Digitalization isn’t just an enabler; it’s the engine that drives efficiency, accelerates time-to-market, and unlocks all the benefits of sustainability investments. Sustainability and digitalization are increasingly working in tandem to help pharmaceutical manufacturers meet critical business goals.

1. Cost control

Digitally enabled energy management not only cuts carbon emissions, but it also significantly reduces energy costs. For example, with demand/response capabilities, new facilities can adjust power use in real time based on grid needs or price signals. Grid operators frequently offer incentives, such as discounted rates, in exchange for reduced energy consumption during peak periods. When paired with on-site solar generation and energy storage, facilities may be able to sell excess energy back to the grid when prices spike and store power when rates are low. Several Siemens customers benefit from improved resilience and revenue generation from on-site energy installations.

2. Business continuity

Power disruptions cost pharmaceutical firms millions in lost productivity and delayed customer commitments. A digitalized energy infrastructure strengthens operational resilience by improving power reliability and quality, thereby minimizing the risk of downtime. Technologies such as combined heat and power (CHP), solar, wind, and battery storage bolster energy security. Additionally, microgrid systems provide islanding capabilities that maintain production during local grid outages or fluctuations, seamlessly switching to on-site power generation or storage to keep operations running.

3. Time-to-market

Engaging partners early in the planning phase can significantly accelerate time-to-market. For example, with tools such as Digital Twin, Siemens experts can simulate and optimize the plant’s power systems before construction begins, ensuring energy-efficient design from day one. Early involvement also helps coordinate the timely delivery of critical electrical infrastructure, such as switchgear, which is essential for energizing the site and starting production on schedule.

With rising cost pressures and renewed focus on U.S. manufacturing, leaders can also account for global export market expectations. Designing a future-ready, sustainable facility positions firms to adapt to evolving demands locally and globally.

Siemens

siemens.com