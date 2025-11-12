PHD expands Air On Demand Solutions with pneumatic pump and vacuum generator

PHD, Inc., a manufacturer of automation components, has expanded its Air On Demand Solutions lineup with two new products: the Series ERPP Pneumatic Pump and the Series ERVG Vacuum Generator. These products complement the existing Series ERDP Remote Drive and extend PHD’s range of electric-powered air solutions.

These systems are designed for quiet, efficient and portable operation. They provide flexible options for use in settings where conventional pneumatic systems are not available or practical.

Product highlights

Series ERDP – Electrically powers pneumatic actuators in a closed-loop system.

Series ERPP – Generates on-demand compressed air up to 87 psi (6 bar) for open-loop pneumatic systems.

Series ERVG – Produces vacuum up to 24 inHg (-80 kPa) for suction and pick-up applications.

Integrated and ready to use – Each system includes a motor, controller and power supply for easy setup.

Quiet and efficient – Operates at just 50 dB sound pressure level.

Compact and customizable – Designed to meet diverse automation and space requirements.

Complete technical data and ordering details are provided in the Air On Demand Solutions Catalog (AOD01), available for download from the PHD LitStore. CAD models and product specifications can also be accessed on PHD’s website for design reference.

For more information, visit phdinc.com .