PHD introduces pneumatic frame clamp for heavy fabrication

PHD, Inc. has released the Series PFD pneumatic frame clamp for heavy fabrication and welding applications. The Series PFD provides high clamping force, durable construction, and serviceable components for frame clamping applications.

The Series PFD provides up to 4,581 lb (20.4 kN) of clamping force across a wide operating pressure range. A cam-driven mechanism actuates the clamp and is intended for use in high-cycle welding applications.

To accommodate larger and more complex weldments, the Series PFD features a wide jaw opening and long-jaw style options. The modular jaw design and removable weld covers support maintenance and allow modification as tooling requirements change. The clamp is field repairable and is switch-ready for customer-supplied 12 mm proximity switches.

Key features

4,581 lb [20.4 kN] clamping force across a wide pressure range

Wide jaw opening and long jaw options for larger weldments

Cam-driven mechanism for repeatable operation

Modular jaws and removable weld covers to allow maintenance and changes

Provisions for customer-supplied 12 mm proximity switches

Field-repairable construction for welding environments

Replacement and retrofit

The Series PFD can be used as a replacement for competitor frame clamps and includes backward-compatible mounting for retrofit installations. Relative to some alternatives, it is specified with higher clamping force and pressure tolerance, provides service access without removing the clamp and supports tooling changes through modular jaws.

For more information, visit phdinc.com.