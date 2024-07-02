PHD launches comprehensive catalog of Pneumatic Thruster & Rodless Linear Slides

PHD, an innovator in industrial automation solutions, announces the release of its latest catalog, featuring the complete line of PHD Pneumatic Thruster & Rodless Linear Slides. This comprehensive catalog offers a wide variety of guided linear slide styles, sizes, travels, and options designed to meet the diverse needs of the automation industry.

Key Features of the Catalog:

Diverse Range of Linear Slides: The catalog includes a broad selection of linear slide styles, catering to various industrial applications. Customers can choose from an array of sizes, travels, and options, ensuring that there is a solution for every requirement.

Load Handling Capabilities: PHD linear slides are engineered to handle loads ranging from a few ounces to 300 pounds, making them suitable for lightweight and heavy-duty applications.

: PHD linear slides are engineered to handle loads ranging from a few ounces to 300 pounds, making them suitable for lightweight and heavy-duty applications. Precision and Performance: PHD’s linear slides utilize different bearing types, providing high precision, force, and load-carrying capabilities. This ensures that our products meet the exacting standards of modern industrial automation.

PHD has a long-standing reputation for quality and innovation in industrial automation. With the release of this catalog, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing long-life, reliable solutions that drive the success of its customers.

Download the Pneumatic Thruster and Rodless Slides