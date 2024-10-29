PHD launches new 7th Axis Solutions Catalog for UR cobots

PHD Inc. announces the release of its new 7th Axis Solutions Catalog. Designed to enhance the capabilities of Universal Robots (UR) collaborative robots (cobots), these solutions suit industries seeking to optimize their automation processes with greater precision, flexibility, and efficiency.

Key Features of the 7th Axis Solutions:

• Series ESU Electric Belt-Driven Linear Actuators

The Series ESU-RT actuator is designed with torque-limiting features that provide fault detection in case of collisions, improving safety in industrial environments. Please note that the Series ESU is not collaborative-rated, and customers are responsible for conducting a thorough risk assessment.

• Optimized Design for Performance

The 7th Axis system is engineered for superior performance and designed to maximize operational efficiency for manufacturers.

o Kits for Other Cobots: Solutions are available for various cobot models.

Benefits of Transition Plates and Hardware:

• Direct Mounting Options

Transition plates and hardware are available for easy, direct mounting between the electric linear actuator and the robot, ensuring smooth integration.

• Increased Working Area

With a maximum stroke of 5,500 mm, the 7th Axis linear actuator can increase the robot’s working area tenfold, providing more flexibility in production tasks.

• Robust Design for Various Orientations

The Series ESU Electric Belt-Driven Linear Actuator offers a robust guide system, supporting the cobot in various orientations for maximum versatility in industrial applications.

Additional Highlights:

• Fault Protection

Torque-limiting features on the servo-driven linear actuator help detect and provide faults during collisions, ensuring improved safety for operators and equipment.

• Pneu-Connect End-of-Arm Tool (EOAT) Integration

Seamlessly integrate PHD’s Pneu-Connect system with UR cobots for enhanced pneumatic gripping capabilities. The Pneu-Connect easily couples to the robot arm tool port, enabling efficient end-effector operations.

o MAC Valves Integration: Ensures high-performance, reliable pneumatic control.

o URCap Software: Simple setup and programming with included URCap software for intuitive use.

o Freedrive Button for Position Programming: The Pneu-Connect X2 design includes a Freedrive button, making position programming easy and efficient.

PHD’s 7th Axis Solutions Catalog provides a comprehensive look at how industries can effectively expand the capabilities of their UR cobots, maximizing their return on investment through improved flexibility, safety, and ease of use.

Download the catalog here: www.phdinc.com