PHD launches new electric actuator for high load and flexible use

PHD, Inc. announced the release of its Series ESW Heavy Duty Dual Rail Electric Linear Actuators. The Series ESW is designed to provide strength, durability, and versatility in a compact form for a range of industrial applications.

Engineered for performance

The ESW actuators are suitable for standalone operations or multi-axis Cartesian or gantry systems, providing manufacturers with adaptable motion solutions.

Key features include:

Dual rail design: Offers superior load and moment capacities in a low-profile package.

Drive options: Belt-Driven (-RT) for long travel lengths up to 5500 mm Ball Screw-Driven (-RB) for precision positioning with travel lengths up to 1000 mm

Saddle configurations: Available in standard or compact designs, in single or dual arrangements.

Eccentric load support: Designed to handle cantilevered payloads.

Durability: IP54-rated with a corrosion-resistant stainless steel sealing band.

Motor compatibility: Customizable motor mounting for integration with most motors and control systems.

The new Series ESW empowers engineers with greater design flexibility and the confidence to meet demanding motion control requirements without compromise.

The full ESW Catalog is now available, including technical specifications and ordering information.

For more information, visit phdinc.com.