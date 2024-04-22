PHD releases the new series GRM Teachable Sensor

PHD’s Teachable Sensor option provides fast setup: insert the panel and press the button until the lights flash. That’s it. Setup complete. The video explains in greater detail: GRM Teachable Sensor Setup Video.

This teachable sensor is a suitable choice for backup or redundant signaling detection. The internal target position relates directly to the jaw position and thickness of the gripped material. This sensor is a modular design and is field repairable with a replaceable cord set if damaged. It is also a drop-in retrofit for the -Pxxxx option. A wide range of material thicknesses from 0.020 to 0.197 in. (0.5 to 5.0 mm) can be sensed and is available on all 13 PHD jaw styles.

For more information, download the GRM Teachable Sensor 2-page flier.