PHD’s new online product selector tool simplifies automation

PHD announced the launch of the PHD Online Product Selector Tool, a new resource designed to simplify the selection and configuration of automation components. This tool enables engineers and manufacturers to quickly identify the best linear actuators and Cartesian systems for their applications, improving efficiency and minimizing the risk of selecting an incorrect actuator. With this tool, PHD aims to help engineers reduce risk, save time, and focus on optimizing their automation systems.

The new online tool offers a range of features, including:

Quick filtering of all PHD linear actuators

Pre-sized dual and multi-axis Cartesian system options

Same-day quotes for faster decision-making

7th axis Robot Transfer Unit (RTU) solutions

An intuitive and user-friendly interface

The tool is now live and available for use at phdinc.com.