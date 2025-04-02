Design World

PHD’s new online product selector tool simplifies automation

By |

PHD announced the launch of the PHD Online Product Selector Tool, a new resource designed to simplify the selection and configuration of automation components. This tool enables engineers and manufacturers to quickly identify the best linear actuators and Cartesian systems for their applications, improving efficiency and minimizing the risk of selecting an incorrect actuator. With this tool, PHD aims to help engineers reduce risk, save time, and focus on optimizing their automation systems.

PHD aims to provide engineers with faster, smarter ways to specify automation components with the new Online Product Selector Tool. Image: PHD

The new online tool offers a range of features, including:

  • Quick filtering of all PHD linear actuators
  • Pre-sized dual and multi-axis Cartesian system options
  • Same-day quotes for faster decision-making
  • 7th axis Robot Transfer Unit (RTU) solutions
  • An intuitive and user-friendly interface

The tool is now live and available for use at phdinc.com.

You may also like:

Filed Under: AUTOMATION, MANUFACTURING
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Rachael Pasini

Rachael Pasini has a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering and a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from The Ohio State University. She has over 15 years of experience as a technical writer and taught college math and physics. As Editor-in-Chief of Design World and Engineering.com, and Senior Editor of Fluid Power World and R&D World, she covers automation, hydraulics, pneumatics, linear motion, motion control, additive manufacturing, advanced materials, robotics, and more.

Search Design World