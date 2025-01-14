Photonics alignment systems feature motion in 4 and 6 degrees of freedom

PI’s new F-141 photonics alignment system provides high throughput with motion in 4 and 6 degrees of freedom for industrial test and assembly of photonic integrated circuits (PIC). This ultra-compact precision alignment system fits inside a space of approximately 5 by 7 by 4 in. (W x L x H) while providing 40 mm of XYZ travel and 12 degrees of rotation around the optical axis, ideal for array alignment. Direct-drive motors provide high acceleration, speed, and resolution, along with excellent lifetime. Precision guidance is guaranteed by crossed-roller bearings and flexure guides.

In addition to the 2, 3 and 4-axis versions, an optional pitch/yaw module allows for full adjustment in all six degrees of freedom. Other configurations are available for applications with different optical axis orientations.

The system is controlled by an advanced multi-axis EtherCAT-based control system with rapid signal analysis for onboard machine learning. Sophisticated scan and alignment routines are embedded in the controller, offering improved performance and simple integration compared to software-based alignment algorithms running on the host computer.

PI proprietary alignment algorithms provide unparalleled performance with the shortest first-light detection and signal optimization times in the industry — up to two orders of magnitude faster than conventional methods. The system can manage all tasks in the field of photonics and fiber-optic alignment including simultaneous alignment in several degrees of freedom. The use of ultra-low noise electronics, PWM amplifiers, and onboard integrated 24-bit analog inputs for the high-bandwidth optical power meter enable repeatable and stable optical signal coupling in a variety of environments.

The photonics alignment system is suitable for a range of applications including alignment of PICs, fiber alignment, alignment of optical components, automatic photonic wafer tests, and assembling technology in silicon photonics.

