Physik Instrumente acquires IBS Ingenieurbüro

At the start of 2023, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG merged 53 engineers, software experts, and other specialists from the insolvent IBS Ingenieurbüro Dr. Klaus Schnürer GmbH to establish a new subsidiary within the PI Group.

“PI’s engineering capacity will immediately increase by approx. 55,000 hours per year,” estimates Markus Spanner, CEO of the PI Group.

“The employees will support PI with their expertise in the construction of products and systems, in software development, and in simulation. The further automation of our own manufacturing will also benefit from the IBS engineers’ know-how.”

The IBS Ingenieurbüro Dr. Klaus Schnürer GmbH is specialized in developing and implementing automation projects — mainly for the automotive industry — and announced its insolvency in 2022. The new affiliate will continue the existing business with current customers.

“The additional specialists will help increase our capacities more quickly, as well as enable us to improve fulfilling our customer’s never-ending demand for precision positioning solutions,” emphasizes Markus Spanner.

