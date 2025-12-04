PI adds 6-axis option to F-141 PINovAlign fiber system

PI (Physik Instrumente) has added a 6-axis version to its F-141 PINovAlign automated fiber alignment system. The F-141 is a compact alignment platform that provides precision motion with 2, 3, 4 or 6 degrees of freedom for industrial testing and assembly of photonic integrated circuits, fibers and fiber array units. Built for space-limited setups, it fits within a 5 x 7 x 4 inch footprint (W x L x H) and provides 40 mm of XYZ travel and plus or minus 12 degrees of rotation for array alignment tasks.

Direct-drive design provides for high dynamics

Powered by direct-drive motors, the system achieves high acceleration, speed, and resolution with long lifetime and maintenance-free operation. Crossed-roller bearings and flexure guides ensure smooth, precise motion and repeatable performance.

Optional 6-axis version

In addition to 2-, 3-, and 4-axis models, the F-141 is available with an optional pitch/yaw module for fully automated six-degree-of-freedom alignment. Custom configurations are also available for different optical axis orientations.

Advanced alignment control and integrated intelligence

The F-141 is powered by PI’s EtherCAT-based multi-axis alignment controller, with fast signal analysis and onboard machine learning. Embedded scan and alignment routines can improve speed and consistency compared with host-based algorithms, supporting simpler integration and higher throughput.

Fastest first-light detection in the industry

PI’s alignment algorithms speed first-light acquisition and signal optimization, reaching rates up to 100 times faster than conventional methods. Using low-noise electronics, pulse-width modulation amplifiers and 24-bit analog-to-digital converters for high-bandwidth optical power monitoring, the F-141 delivers stable, repeatable optical coupling performance, including in demanding environments.

SPIE Prism Award finalist

The F-141 PINovAlign system was also recognized as a finalist for the SPIE Prism Award in the Test & Measurement category. Winners will be announced in January 2026 at the Photonics West Conference in San Francisco.

Industries served

PIC alignment, fiber alignment, photonics test and assembly, optical component assembly, automated photonic wafer testing, photonics wafer probing.

For more information, visit pi-usa.us.