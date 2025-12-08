PI H-815 industrial hexapod targets continuous 6-axis alignment

PI (Physik Instrumente) offers the H-815 industrial hexapod, a six-degree-of-freedom parallel kinematic motion platform designed for continuous operation in industrial environments. The system provides compact, high-resolution positioning with integrated brakes and supports round-the-clock use.

The H-815 delivers submicron resolution, stable motion and repeatable positioning for precision alignment and motion tasks. Typical applications include camera lens assembly, micro-LED manufacturing, photonics, aerospace systems and fiber optic device integration.

With an overall height of 155 mm and a 222 mm baseplate diameter, the H-815 supports payloads up to 10 kg (22 lbs) and is designed to provide structural stiffness. Its controller supports synchronized motion across six degrees of freedom (X, Y, Z, pitch, roll, yaw) for multi-axis positioning and alignment in different orientations.

Design features include cardanic joints intended to improve rigidity, ball screw actuators that reduce friction and extend service life, and absolute position encoders that remove the need for homing, which can shorten initialization time and support higher throughput in automated settings.

Key features and benefits

Submicron resolution: Minimum incremental motion of 0.1 µm in X, Y and Z axes for precise alignment and positioning.

High-speed motion: Linear travel speeds up to 20 mm/s to support shorter cycle times in production settings.

Compact, durable design: Low-profile form supports integration in space-constrained systems. Mechanical construction is intended for industrial use.

Integrated safety mechanism: Motor brakes engage automatically on power loss to hold position and protect payloads.

Cartesian kinematic control: Direct control in Cartesian coordinates, with support for user-defined coordinate systems and motion simulation.

Programmable center of rotation: Software-defined pivot point can be set within or beyond the hexapod’s mechanical range for different alignment tasks.

The H-815 is intended for industrial precision alignment, metrology and assembly in continuous-operation environments.

Industries Served

Automotive, aerospace, electronics, photonics, optics, precision assembly, semiconductors, microLED production.

For more information, visit pi-usa.us.