PI launches encapsulated PICMA piezo actuators for industry

PI has expanded its PICMA piezo stack actuator series with the introduction of new encapsulated models. These piezo actuators use solid-state motion to provide high speed, force, and resolution, making them suitable for precision positioning and alignment tasks. The new versions offer travel ranges between 56µm and 132µm, with a blocking force of 1200N. Their full encapsulation protects the ceramics from oil, water, chemicals, and particles in industrial settings. They are also compatible with vacuum environments.
Encapsulated actuators designed for durability and environmental resistance
The new encapsulated actuators use PI’s polymer-free multilayer piezo stacks, with ceramic encapsulation that helps protect against humidity. The design supports long-term use and has been tested in demanding conditions, including a 100-billion-cycle test by NASA/JPL for the Mars rover Curiosity. PICMA actuators operate in environments ranging from -40°C to 150°C, with modified versions rated up to 200°C.
Features and advantages
- Splash-resistant full encapsulation
- Superior lifetime
- High temperature stability
- Large travel range
- High blocking force
- High degree of stiffness
- µs response time
- Sub-nanometer resolution
- UHV-compatible to 10-9 hPa
Industries served
Micro-manufacturing, nano-dispensing, optics & photonics, semiconductor test equipment, astronomy, med-tech, biotechnology, nanopositioning.
Specifications and datasheet
Encapsulated PICMA stack piezo actuators
For more information, visit pi-usa.us.
