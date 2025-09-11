PI launches Essentials portfolio for precision motion components

PI (Physik Instrumente) has introduced its Nanopositioning and Micropositioning Essentials portfolio, which provides core components with shorter lead times and volume discounts for OEMs in research, automation, and advanced manufacturing.

Fast access to core precision components

The Essentials product line includes motion control components designed for sub-micron and nanometer-level applications. Most products are available for quick delivery, and OEM customers can access volume pricing to support development and production needs.

Highlights of featured product categories

Product highlights include hexapods, precision linear and rotary stages, precision actuators, fast focus stages, and piezo nanopositioning stages—covering the essential building blocks for nanopositioning and micropositioning applications.

High Resolution Linear Actuators

Compact piezo actuators, stepper motor actuators, and servo motor actuators

Hexapods

Industrial 6-axis hexapod positioning systems that deliver synchronized six degree-of freedom motion with sub-micrometer precision—perfect for alignment, metrology, and 24/7 automation tasks

Fast Focus Stages for Metrology & Microscopy

Precision stages with voice-coil and piezo motors, optimized for rapid focal adjustments in optical and metrology setups—ideal when high speed and accuracy are essential.

Motorized Linear Stages

High-precision linear translation stages powered by direct-drive linear motors, stepper motors, and servo motors

Motorized Rotary Stages

High-precision rotary stages powered by direct-drive torque motors, worm-gear stepper motors, and servo motors

Piezo Flexure Stages

Frictionless, capably guiding sub-nanometer motion through piezo-driven flexure mechanisms—ideal for microscopy, interferometry, and demanding scanning applications.

Building on PI’s expertise across industries

PI’s Essentials program builds on its experience in photonics, semiconductors, microscopy, metrology, and laser processing. The program provides technical support and a range of motion solutions—from air bearings to hexapods—helping customers select appropriate technologies for their application needs.

Industries served

Semiconductors, Photonics, Laser Processing, Life Sciences, Precision Automation, Robotics, Research

For more information, visit pi-usa.us.