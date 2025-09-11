PI launches Essentials portfolio for precision motion components

PI (Physik Instrumente) has introduced its Nanopositioning and Micropositioning Essentials portfolio, which provides core components with shorter lead times and volume discounts for OEMs in research, automation, and advanced manufacturing.
Fast access to core precision components
The Essentials product line includes motion control components designed for sub-micron and nanometer-level applications. Most products are available for quick delivery, and OEM customers can access volume pricing to support development and production needs.
Highlights of featured product categories
Product highlights include hexapods, precision linear and rotary stages, precision actuators, fast focus stages, and piezo nanopositioning stages—covering the essential building blocks for nanopositioning and micropositioning applications.
High Resolution Linear Actuators
- Compact piezo actuators, stepper motor actuators, and servo motor actuators
Hexapods
- Industrial 6-axis hexapod positioning systems that deliver synchronized six degree-of freedom motion with sub-micrometer precision—perfect for alignment, metrology, and 24/7 automation tasks
Fast Focus Stages for Metrology & Microscopy
- Precision stages with voice-coil and piezo motors, optimized for rapid focal adjustments in optical and metrology setups—ideal when high speed and accuracy are essential.
Motorized Linear Stages
- High-precision linear translation stages powered by direct-drive linear motors, stepper motors, and servo motors
Motorized Rotary Stages
- High-precision rotary stages powered by direct-drive torque motors, worm-gear stepper motors, and servo motors
Piezo Flexure Stages
- Frictionless, capably guiding sub-nanometer motion through piezo-driven flexure mechanisms—ideal for microscopy, interferometry, and demanding scanning applications.
Building on PI’s expertise across industries
PI’s Essentials program builds on its experience in photonics, semiconductors, microscopy, metrology, and laser processing. The program provides technical support and a range of motion solutions—from air bearings to hexapods—helping customers select appropriate technologies for their application needs.
Industries served
Semiconductors, Photonics, Laser Processing, Life Sciences, Precision Automation, Robotics, Research
For more information, visit pi-usa.us.
