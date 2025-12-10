PI launches NanoCube 6-axis piezo platform for photonics

PI (Physik Instrumente) announced the P-616.65S NanoCube, a 6-axis piezo alignment platform. The system provides 500 µm linear travel in X, Y and Z, 3° rotation in θX, θY and θZ, and parallel-kinematic 6-DOF motion for photonics, semiconductor and microscopy applications. A user-programmable virtual pivot point (center of rotation) and alignment routines built into the digital controller firmware expand setup options and can reduce alignment time.

High stiffness for rapid step and settle

An integrated flexure structure provides high stiffness, with a resonant frequency of 350 Hz, supporting fast step-and-settle behavior for scanning and automated multi-channel photonics alignment. The platform uses PICMA all-ceramic actuators rated for long cycle life and is intended for high-duty operation. Closed-loop position control with high-resolution sensors supports nanometer-level repeatability across all axes.

Key technical highlights:

Ultra-compact 6-axis alignment system sized for tight spaces

500 µm travel range in X, Y and Z

3° rotation in θX, θY and θZ for full 6-DOF adjustment

User-selectable virtual pivot point in software for multi-axis alignment

Nanometer-level resolution and repeatability to help reduce insertion loss

Parallel-kinematic flexure design for uniform stiffness and low friction

Compact aluminum construction that is vacuum compatible and resistant to shock and vibration

Firmware routines to speed alignment

With PI’s E-713 digital nanopositioning controllers, the NanoCube includes embedded routines for first-light detection, gradient search, coordinate scans and multi-axis optimization. These functions run in the controller firmware, reducing reliance on external scripts or PC-side computation and helping shorten alignment steps in production workflows.

Compact platform for photonics alignment

The NanoCube adds to PI’s photonics alignment lineup, including hexapod-based systems and modular PINovAlign products. For applications moving toward smaller equipment footprints and higher throughput, this piezo-flexure platform is aimed at photonics assembly and testing tasks.

The NanoCube automated alignment system is available for OEM integration, research laboratories and automated photonics-alignment subsystems.

Industries served

Photonics wafer test, micro-optics assembly, photonics chip test and assembly, SR-microscopy.

For more information, visit pi-usa.us.