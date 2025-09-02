PI launches online piezo component calculator

The PI piezo component and transducer calculator is an online tool that allows users to estimate performance parameters of piezoelectric ceramic products for static and resonant behaviors, based on user inputs. It is intended for engineers, researchers, and designers working with piezoelectric components and enables them to:

Model piezo transducer behavior PI’s new piezo component calculator an engineering tool for customers, to help users quickly estimate key performance parameters of piezoelectric ceramic products, for both static and resonant behaviors.

Calculate displacement from applied voltage. Estimate required voltage to achieve a desired displacement. Determine blocking force and force-displacement relationships. Calculate generated voltage and blocking force. Calculate mass based on geometry.



Evaluate electrical characteristics

Compute capacitance based on actuator geometry and material properties.



Analyze resonance and dynamics

Estimate thickness and transversal resonance anti-resonance frequencies.



Material and geometry inputs

Select actuator type (tube, plate, cylinder, shear plate, ring, disc, …). Input key dimensions, voltage, and force. Choose from standard PI piezo ceramic materials to see how properties influence results.



Design optimization

Explore trade-offs between displacement, force, and resonance frequency. Quickly iterate through design variations to optimize performance for specific applications.



The PI piezo calculator is an application-level tool for estimating piezo transducer performance without requiring a full finite element analysis (FEA). It is intended for feasibility checks, early-stage design, and educational use, providing approximations to support component selection and integration.

Industries served

Medical & life sciences, ultrasound imaging, therapeutic ultrasound, surgical tools, drug delivery and nebulizers, microfluidics, Industrial & Manufacturing, flow metering, flaw detection, material characterization, digital printing, aerospace & defense, structural health monitoring, sonar and hydrophones, active vibration damping, precision guidance systems.

For more information, visit pi-usa.us.