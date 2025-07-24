Design World

PI releases direct-drive lever hexapod for nanopositioning

PI has introduced a high-bandwidth lever-hexapod with direct-drive lever actuators at LASER World of Photonics in Munich. The new hexapod design offers higher acceleration and velocity with less mechanical wear than traditional screw-driven models, making it suitable for industrial nanopositioning applications.

Lever-based high-bandwidth hexapod concept for optics and photonics applications

With six actuators attached to the fixed base, this fast lever-hexapod delivers precise motion with 50nm resolution to the movable top platform in all linear and rotational degrees of freedom (X, Y, Z, pitch, roll, and yaw). The compact design supports space-constrained environments and accommodates higher production volumes.

The new system is targeted at industries such as optics and photonics.

Learn more: Innovative High-Bandwidth Hexapod Concept for Nanopositioning Applications

