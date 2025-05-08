PI releases V-308 stage with 10-nm motion resolution

PI has released the V-308 vertical nanopositioning stage, designed to provide 7 mm of Z-axis travel with 10-nanometer incremental motion. The system supports applications in life sciences, DNA sequencing, semiconductor manufacturing, laser processing, and materials science. It combines a compact form factor with consistent performance, offering bidirectional repeatability of 25 nanometers. Fast delivery is available for this model.

Closed-loop linear slide design with voice coil motor and linear encoder

The V-308 is based on a closed-loop motorized linear slide and includes an optical position sensor capable of sub-nanometer resolution. It uses a voice coil linear motor for vertical or horizontal motion up to 7 mm, with speeds reaching 200 mm/sec. The system is guided by cross-roller bearings to reduce friction and is intended for continuous operation in industrial environments requiring consistent performance.

The stage includes a user-adjustable magnetic counterbalance to support vertical setups with heavy microscope objective lenses (up to 1 kg), along with adjustable hard stops to set travel limits as required.

Controller/software

The V-308 focusing voice-coil stage is designed for compatibility with PI’s compact C-414 motion controller, providing closed-loop control with short settling times. It includes software tools for waveform generation, PID adjustment, and remote operation through standard interfaces, allowing integration into automation and scanning systems.

V-308 stages can also be operated using a variety of ACS motion controllers, which provide higher power output, advanced algorithms, and highly customizable motion profiles to maximize dynamic performance.

Separating the controller from the stage reduces heat generation at the point of motion, improving accuracy and enabling the use of existing high-performance motion controller architectures.

Industries served

Laser-technology, semiconductor metrology, super-resolution microscopy, medical technology, life sciences, digital slide scanning, DNA sequencing

For more information, visit pi-usa.us.