Continue to Site

Design World

Piab announces the launch of the new piSAFE program

By |

Share

While maintaining high vacuum performance through Piab’s patented COAX technology the flexible design and ease of maintenance make it a perfect choice for challenging robotic applications and ergonomic handling devices where safety is a key concern. Whether you want a centralized or decentralized vacuum gripping system, interfaces towards common (industrial standard) EOAT systems, or stand-alone mounting, the piSAFE program provides a high vacuum safety and high-performing configuration specified for you.

piSAFE program key benefits

  • Vacuum safety non-return valve (check valve) which holds vacuum in sealed applications in case of a system or power failure
  • Available configurations suitable for both centralized and decentralized vacuum systems
  • Can replace more expensive mechanical or vacuum-tank safety arrangements with robotic tools and ergonomic equipment
  • Suitable in robotic applications where high demand for safety is required
  • Suitable for ergonomic lifting devices/manipulators and cranes which must comply with lifting norms such as (DIN/SS) — EN 13155 and ASME Standard B30.20
  • Through the energy-saving features, the noise level is reduced as well as the carbon footprint
  • Air consumption is reduced by up to 98% per cycle
  • Light-weight materials lower the weight for EOAT and ensure less wear on robotic motors and drive with a possibility for increased speed/acceleration or a smaller, cheaper robot

piSAFE program key features:

  • Configurable with vacuum ejectors based on COAX technology with integrated control functions for energy-saving and release
  • Vacuum sensing port included for easy installation of good-to-go switch
  • Configurable with different types of release functions supporting maximum release speed and air-consumption-free release
  • Configurable with multiple mounting options
  • The modular design facilitates opportunities for easy maintenance, quick connect options, and is fit for application configurations
Filed Under: Robotics • robotic grippers • end effectors
Tagged With:
 

Related Articles Read More >

Search Design World