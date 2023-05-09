Piab announces the launch of the new piSAFE program

While maintaining high vacuum performance through Piab’s patented COAX technology the flexible design and ease of maintenance make it a perfect choice for challenging robotic applications and ergonomic handling devices where safety is a key concern. Whether you want a centralized or decentralized vacuum gripping system, interfaces towards common (industrial standard) EOAT systems, or stand-alone mounting, the piSAFE program provides a high vacuum safety and high-performing configuration specified for you.

piSAFE program key benefits

Vacuum safety non-return valve (check valve) which holds vacuum in sealed applications in case of a system or power failure

Available configurations suitable for both centralized and decentralized vacuum systems

Can replace more expensive mechanical or vacuum-tank safety arrangements with robotic tools and ergonomic equipment

Suitable in robotic applications where high demand for safety is required

Suitable for ergonomic lifting devices/manipulators and cranes which must comply with lifting norms such as (DIN/SS) — EN 13155 and ASME Standard B30.20

Through the energy-saving features, the noise level is reduced as well as the carbon footprint

Air consumption is reduced by up to 98% per cycle

Light-weight materials lower the weight for EOAT and ensure less wear on robotic motors and drive with a possibility for increased speed/acceleration or a smaller, cheaper robot



piSAFE program key features: