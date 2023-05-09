Piab announces the launch of the new piSAFE program

While maintaining high vacuum performance through Piab’s patented COAX technology the flexible design and ease of maintenance make it a perfect choice for challenging robotic applications and ergonomic handling devices where safety is a key concern. Whether you want a centralized or decentralized vacuum gripping system, interfaces towards common (industrial standard) EOAT systems, or stand-alone mounting, the piSAFE program provides a high vacuum safety and high-performing configuration specified for you.
piSAFE program key benefits
- Vacuum safety non-return valve (check valve) which holds vacuum in sealed applications in case of a system or power failure
- Available configurations suitable for both centralized and decentralized vacuum systems
- Can replace more expensive mechanical or vacuum-tank safety arrangements with robotic tools and ergonomic equipment
- Suitable in robotic applications where high demand for safety is required
- Suitable for ergonomic lifting devices/manipulators and cranes which must comply with lifting norms such as (DIN/SS) — EN 13155 and ASME Standard B30.20
- Through the energy-saving features, the noise level is reduced as well as the carbon footprint
- Air consumption is reduced by up to 98% per cycle
- Light-weight materials lower the weight for EOAT and ensure less wear on robotic motors and drive with a possibility for increased speed/acceleration or a smaller, cheaper robot
piSAFE program key features:
- Configurable with vacuum ejectors based on COAX technology with integrated control functions for energy-saving and release
- Vacuum sensing port included for easy installation of good-to-go switch
- Configurable with different types of release functions supporting maximum release speed and air-consumption-free release
- Configurable with multiple mounting options
- The modular design facilitates opportunities for easy maintenance, quick connect options, and is fit for application configurations
