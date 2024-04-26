Piab USA announces new office location in Canton, MA

Piab USA, a maker of industrial automation solutions, announces the relocation of its headquarters to a new, state-of-the-art office facility in Canton, Massachusetts. This move is part of Piab’s strategic initiative to accommodate rapid growth and expand its capabilities in providing innovative automation technologies.

The new office, located at 100 Energy Drive, will serve as the central hub for Piab USA’s operations, housing its management, sales, support, R&D, and distribution center.

The new Canton office is designed to foster innovation and collaboration among Piab’s teams. Equipped with modern amenities, advanced technological tools, and spacious conference areas, the facility will enhance the company’s ability to develop and deliver high-quality automation solutions. The office layout encourages open communication and teamwork, which are key to Piab’s agile and responsive business approach.

“We are thrilled about the move to our new office in Canton, which marks a significant milestone in our journey,” said Ed McGovern, VP of Piab USA. “This new facility not only supports our growth ambitions but also reflects our commitment to providing our employees with a great working environment and our customers with exceptional service. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Canton community and continuing to drive innovation in industrial automation.”