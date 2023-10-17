Pick-and-place functions in packaging operations

Pick and place in the context of machines for packing typically involves the handling of discrete products (from the size of a cookie to the size of a sports-drink skid) by fixed cartesian arrangements, delta robots, or SCARA robotic arms. In fact, pick-and-place operations are excellent candidates for automation, as the work (if done manually) tends to be quite dull and monotonous and therefore prone to error.

Consider box loaders — those machine designs that stack filled, wrapped, and in many cases cartoned goods into larger cases to transport. The motion workcell orients and queues each unit on the infeed conveyor, and then a pick-and-place machine flanking this conveyor (and outfitted with machine vision) loads the units into boxes. Once filled, the box travels on an outfeed conveyor to make way for the next empty case — and ride onward to taping and labeling stations.

Now consider a four-axis (X-Y-Z and base rotation) pick-and-place motion system for loading pallets for shipping. Here, linear systems that are preassembled by the motion-component supplier are increasingly common, as these can be furnished preprogrammed as well. Though linear axes based on ballscrews (flanked by linear guides) driven by a gearhead-fitted servomotor are most common, linear-motor-based solutions are employed on particularly demanding or challenging axes Servomotors with low inertia support the quick accelerations needed by pick-and-place operations.

Rotary direct-drive servomotors increasingly drive rotary axes at the base and end effort of the system. Such motors help pick-and-place operations achieve the exceptionally high precision and speed required by high-throughput workcells — especially those associated with the processing of foods and other consumer goods.

Pick-place software considerations

High-speed networking (increasingly Ethernet-based) can further boost machine speeds as well as simplify motor drive and controls configuration upon startup. Smooth motions (with accelerations and decelerations free of impulse and jerk) can keep delicate or liquid-based end product intact (and firmly grasped) during lifting, lowering, and traversing — and also helps machines and support assemblies minimize mechanical wear to achieve their expected life. Here again, optimized multi-axis motion profiles are key to achieving these smooth and efficient trajectories.

Perhaps no other industry has more preprogrammed software modules than packaging … and options abound from motion suppliers that sell of offer as a value-add an array of pick-and-place modules adhering to both proprietary and industry-conforming standards (such as Packaging Machine Language or PackML) as well as templates. Segmented programming roughly associated with separate machine sections as well as HMI accessibility render routines and tags easy to understand and reuse.

