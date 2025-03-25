Piezo nanopositioning stage provides 6-axis motion with frictionless guiding system

The P-562.6CD 6-axis nanopositioning stage from PI (Physik Instrumente) is an advanced multi-axis nanopositioning system. Engineered for cutting-edge applications in photonics, semiconductor metrology, super-resolution microscopy and nanomanufacturing, this advanced motion system delivers nanometer-level accuracy, repeatability, and high dynamic performance with millisecond responsiveness across six degrees of freedom (X, Y, Z, pitch, roll, yaw).

The P-562 6-axis nanopositioning stage is driven by frictionless solid-state actuators and guided by a sophisticated backlash-free and play-free, parallel-kinematic flexure guiding system. Powered by PICMA piezo actuators and play-free flexure-guided mechanics, the P-562.6CD provides frictionless motion with long-term stability, making it ideal for any cutting-edge requirement that cannot be met with traditional motorized positioning technology.

The operating principle of the stage is based on a parallel-kinematic design with only one moving platform for all 6 axes – reducing inertia and improving responsiveness in all 6 axes. The integrated direct metrology system, featuring absolute-measuring capacitive sensors, enables highly accurate closed-loop operation with superior linearity and stability. Its compact design allows seamless integration into research and industrial setups, where precision and speed are critical.

The P-562 nanopositioning stage is programmed with PI’s E-712 digital servo piezo controller, providing enhanced linearity, faster settling, and scanning speeds compared to conventional piezo motion controllers. Easy access to all motion parameters and settings is available through the included PIMikroMove software. The package also includes drivers for LabVIEW, dynamic libraries for Windows, Linux, and MATLAB. Interfaces include Ethernet, USB, SPI, RS-232, and analog. Supported functions encompass wave generator, data recorder, auto zero, and trigger I/O.

The P-562 6DOF piezo nanopositioning stage is powered by ceramic-encapsulated, preloaded, and flexure motion-amplified PICMA piezo actuators, offering superior performance and reliability compared to conventionally insulated piezo actuators. These maintenance-free actuators, guidance systems, and sensors are highly durable and cost-effective, with no wear and tear. In NASA/JPL reliability tests for the Mars Mission, the actuators impressively survived 100 billion cycles without any failures.

PI’s P-562.6CD series represents the latest advancements in piezo nanopositioning technology, offering high-speed response, dynamic motion control, and exceptional reliability.

