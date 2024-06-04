Piezoceramic components for ultrasound transducer applications

PI Americas extends its selection of high quality piezoceramic elements. Available in various sizes and geometries, the new components are especially designed for ultrasonic transducer applications. In addition to standard COTS parts, custom engineered components are offered for OEM customers.

Ultrasound transducers are used in various applications, including medical technology, such as sensing and treatment with high intensity ultrasound (HIFU), microscopy, and industrial sensing, as well as in power ultrasonic applications.

PI provides piezo solutions based on bulk technology, multilayer technology, as well as flexible composites that can be adapted to complex shapes. Available shapes and functions include piezo disks, rods, cylinders, plates, rings, tubes spheres, bending elements, miniaturized components, and flexible composites.

Composites can be manufactured in ceramic rows (2-2 arrangement) or individual pins (1-3 arrangement). PI Ceramic also has the capability to apply full-surface electrodes or insulated single electrodes using thin-film technology.

PI Ceramic is also leading in the development of lead-free piezo materials, based on bismuth sodium titanate (BNT). These are especially suitable for ultrasonic transducers in the MHz range as well as for sonar and hydrophone applications.

The PI Ceramic engineering team holds extensive expertise in selecting materials, developing, and manufacturing components for ultrasonic transducers, always focusing on the customer’s application. Continuous research and development of piezoceramic materials is providing optimized performance and leads to lead-free alternatives.

Additionally, PI provides customized advanced connectivity solutions, such as flexible printed circuit boards, various soldering options, bonding to substrates, and assembling ultrasonic transducers with acoustically matched coatings and housings.

For more information on PI Ultrasonic Transducer Components click here.

