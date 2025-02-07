PIP and CIPG Sealing Solutions for Micromobility and Minimobility Vehicles

According to Statista Market Forecast, the global market for electric vehicles is projected to increase by 9.82% annually from 2024 to 2028, reaching a market volume of $906.7 billion by 2028. This growth includes a substantial increase in micromobility and mini mobility transportation, which are becoming increasingly popular in both recreational and commercial sectors. More manufacturers are developing electric versions of their popular electric recreational vehicles including 4-wheelers, jet skis, snowmobiles and kick scooters.

As the electric recreational vehicles market continues to grow, the need for efficient and reliable battery enclosure sealing solutions has never been more critical. In our recent webinar, Electric Vehicle Battery Enclosure Sealing: Press-in-Place and Custom Sealing Solutions, our team delves into the intricacies of large enclosure sealing for these vehicles, highlighting two innovative technologies: Press-In-Place (PIP) and Cure-In-Place Gaskets (CIPG). We explore these technologies and their benefits, providing a guide for professionals in the electric recreational vehicles industry.

Understanding press-in-place (PIP) technology

Press-In-Place (PIP) technology is designed to simplify the assembly process while ensuring robust seal retention. PIP seals are ideal for smaller, more complex components. Primary benefits include:

Ease of component assembly : PIP seals are particularly advantageous for complex groove paths and blind or non-standard assembly types. This technology significantly reduces installation time and enhances error-proofing ergonomics.

: PIP seals are particularly advantageous for complex groove paths and blind or non-standard assembly types. This technology significantly reduces installation time and enhances error-proofing ergonomics. Serviceability : Traditional RTV and liquid sealants can be problematic during maintenance, often damaging seals or mating components. PIP seals eliminate these issues, preserving the integrity of both the seal and the components during servicing.

: Traditional RTV and liquid sealants can be problematic during maintenance, often damaging seals or mating components. PIP seals eliminate these issues, preserving the integrity of both the seal and the components during servicing. Transit stability: PIP seals retain their position in the groove, ensuring that partially assembled products can be transported without dislodging the seal.

PIP seal materials

PIP seals are crafted from materials suited for the demanding conditions of electric recreational vehicle battery enclosures. Materials offered by Parker include Ethylene Propylene-Diene Monomer (EPDM) E7736 and Silicone S7395, which are ideal for most applications within the electric recreational vehicle battery space. Our silicone S7310 and S7416 materials offer additional options for specific requirements.

In addition, Parker offers a variety of materials tailored to individual applications, ensuring optimal performance regardless of specific needs.

Types of press-in-place seals

Molded diamond: The Diamond seal is molded to the shape of the groove path using retention beads intermittently along the seal to keep it secure. This PIP seal can save space–up to 60 percent versus traditional seals—and allows a much smaller bend radius. The diamond seal can combine multiple parts into one and enables fast assembly. Applications include high-volume automotive and low-volume military programs. The diamond seal offers exceptional durability and customizability for specific applications like battery enclosures and engine compartments. Making them ideal for the harsh environments encountered by electric recreational vehicles.

Hexapod: Excellent for retention and lower pressure applications. It is also extruded and spliced which makes it a great choice for large enclosures. Applications include EV battery and heavy-duty engines.

Keyhole: Extruded and spliced, the Keyhole seal reduces deflection and the number of fasteners thanks to its low load. This easy-to-install PIP seal is also great for environmental sealing (little or no pressure) and larger tolerances. Applications include plastic housings and stamped covers.

Jigsaw seals: Extruded and supplied in long lengths with no splicing required, the Jigsaw seal can be cut to size and needs no adhesive. It does, however, require a groove overlap. Applications may include multiple port sizes where just one part number can be used for the whole assembly, and in field installations where a pre-sliced or continuous part may be impossible to install.

Hollow O-ring: These seals are extruded, spliced and low load which allows for a reduction in fasteners or clamps. They are easily customizable and are slightly oversized compared to the groove. However, they will not overfill the groove like a standard O-Ring. Like other hollow profiles, the Hollow O-ring is not suitable for high-pressure applications.

Engineering and groove specifications

The design of groove specifications is crucial for the effectiveness of PIP seals. Balancing available space, groove depth and manufacturing tolerances is essential. Larger grooves allow for looser tolerances and greater gap accommodation, enhancing sealing capabilities.

Cure-in-place gaskets (CIPG)

As a member of the 2K silicone family, CIPG technology offers an alternative to PIP seals, particularly for large-scale applications where ergonomics and installation time are concerns. CIPG can potentially eliminate crevice corrosion by removing the groove itself, depending on the materials and application. They are low-viscosity materials that are designed to be dispensed onto a mating surface and cured in place in the assembly line or at the customer’s location.

Key benefits include:

True elastomer performance: CIPG materials are designed to match the performance of molded gaskets, offering flexibility and durability.

CIPG materials are designed to match the performance of molded gaskets, offering flexibility and durability. Customizable durometers: With Shore-A durometers ranging from 30 to 50, CIPG materials can be tailored to specific application needs.

With Shore-A durometers ranging from 30 to 50, CIPG materials can be tailored to specific application needs. Efficient curing: CIPG materials typically cure within 20 minutes at room temperature or 3 minutes at 150°C, allowing for rapid processing on assembly lines.

CIPG materials typically cure within 20 minutes at room temperature or 3 minutes at 150°C, allowing for rapid processing on assembly lines. Controllable dispense speeds: Speeds can be adjusted based on equipment capabilities.



Application methods for CIPG

Single bead application: A homogeneous bead of rubber is dispensed up to 3mm in height and then cured.

A homogeneous bead of rubber is dispensed up to 3mm in height and then cured. Multiple bead application: Multiple passes increase the seal height for enhanced sealing.

Developmental profiles: Ongoing research aims to develop unique profiles and materials to meet specific customer demands.

Parker’s PIP and CIPG technologies represent cutting-edge solutions for sealing EV battery enclosures. By understanding their unique benefits and applications, manufacturers can enhance the reliability and efficiency of their EV systems. As the industry evolves, these advanced sealing solutions will play a critical role in ensuring the success and longevity of electric vehicles, from passenger cars to recreational and commercial platforms like jet skis, kick scooters, snowmobiles and 4-wheelers.

At Parker, we understand that electrified transportation is the future and the demand for electric recreational vehicles will continue to grow. Whether you are working on an electric design that runs off-road or on water, we have a team of experts ready to work with you. If you have questions about the right product for your application, contact us today!

