PI’s V8 piezo-walk technology powers nanopositioning stages

Physik Instrumente’s new N-332 nanometer-precision linear stage family, configurable to multi-axis setups of XY, XZ and XYZ, is designed for high-end applications in semiconductor technology, fiber-optics, microscopy, bio-nanotechnology, metrology and scientific research in beamlines and laser labs. The stages have a low profile of 30mm and a small footprint of 80x110mm an 80x160mm with travel ranges of 1 and 2 inches, respectively.

No brake or counterbalance required: Due to the high active force of 75N and power-off passive holding force of 80N, the N-332 nanopositioning stage doesn’t need a brake or counterbalance when operated in vertical orientation.

UHV option: For demanding applications that need operation in high vacuum, N-332 stages come in configurations suitable for pressures down to 10-9 hPa. The self-clamping nature of the piezo motor allows the stage to hold a position without heat generation.

PICMA-Walk Technology — high force and high resolution: The PICMA-Walk piezo motor inside the N-332 stage is based on 4 pairs of PI’s proprietary PICMA piezo actuators, arranged in a V8 configuration. PICMA piezo actuators were successfully tested for 100 billion cycles by NASA/JPL before being used on the Mars Rover’s instrumentation lab. PICMA-Walk motors provide high force linear motion to 75N and are capable of sub-nanometer resolution and self-locking when de-energized — a great advantage for applications where a stable position must be maintained without power, heat generation or servo jitter.

Applications served by the N-332 nanopositioning stage include semiconductor technology, fiber-optics, microscopy, bio-nanotechnology, metrology, scientific instrumentation, beamline instrumentation, and laser labs. For more information, visit PI Americas at pi-usa.us.