Pitch, roll, and yaw positioning stages feature high resolution, repeatability

The new YPR-45-45-100 Series of pitch, roll, and yaw three-axis stages from Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES) are the integration of two +/- 45 degrees goniometers for lower (pitch) and middle (roll) axes, and a large upper, 100-mm diameter, rotary stage (yaw axis).

This series of three-axes stages feature four motor options. The -01 option (pictured) is stepper motor driven, the -02 option is three-phase brushless servo motor driven with quadrature optical encoders, the -03 is brushed dc servo motor driven with quadrature optical encoders, and the -04 option is stepper motor driven with quadrature optical encoders for position verification.

The stepper-motor versions have a resolution of 0.002 degrees, positional accuracy of 0.05 degrees, and repeatability is +/-0.01 degrees with a 10 micro-steps per step motor driver. The goniometer (middle and lower) axes of the -01 and -04 versions have a maximum speed of 14 degrees/sec. The positional accuracy of each axis is 0.05 degrees, and repeatability is +/-0.01 degrees.

The -02 and -03 servo motor options with quadrature incremental optical encoders travel at speeds up to 45 degrees/sec and have greater resolution, positional accuracy, and repeatability.

The rotary axis is equipped with an INDEX switch to signal the motion controller the HOME position. The goniometer axes are equipped with a positive and negative limit switches to signal the motion controller when end of travel is reached. The rotary axis has a precision pattern of threaded holes for mounting tooling or fixtures and all axes have calibrated scales for visual inspection.

The integration of goniometers and rotary stage enables the identifying of crystals, estimating hyperspectral bidirectional reflectance, measurements of radiation patterns of LEDs, manufacturing of quartz oscillator plates using quartz cutting X-rays, examining cutting edges of medical instruments, gloss measurements, laser machining and drilling, aligning mirrors, tracking and scanning.

Each of these stages can be ordered with a fully plug-and-play compatible multi-axis motion controller for any motor combination from OES.

