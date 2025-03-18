PixelTraq camera calibration service optimizes custom solutions

All imaging systems inherently exhibit errors in their representation of the real world. Camera calibration determines the complex projection function that characterizes image distortion, allowing it to be removed. The new patented PixelTraq calibration service from Edmund Optics, in partnership with Quartus Engineering, automates all facets of the calibration process and employs advanced optimization models to ensure that an imaging system is calibrated for a specific application.

Customers can now source custom-tailored solutions optimized for their given field of view, working distance, and other parameters. They can also pair a camera with an imaging lens and have them precisely calibrated, which simplifies system setup. PixelTraq calibration is particularly beneficial for applications such as robotics, industrial automation, crop health monitoring, optical metrology, and remote measurement.

The service is currently available only to U.S. customers, although it is anticipated to be made available to the European market in the future. It includes a calibration certificate, documentation for all system parameters, and secure server storage. Customers can access the calibration through a provided QR code. Quartus provides an API to integrate the calibration data directly or use as a starting point for custom applications.

Edmund Optics

edmundoptics.com/tools/pixeltraq