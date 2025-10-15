Plain Linear Bearings in Context Design Guide

Linear bearings include mechanical components that allows relative motion between two surfaces — with one surface supporting the other and minimum friction between the two. The two basic types of linear guides include plain (sliding motion) and rolling element … with the same general function but vastly different design and performance characteristics.
In this Design Guide, the editors of Design World explain basic linear-bearing terminology and detail the most common linear-bearing types …. as well general ways to quantify the performance and capabilities of linear bearings for sizing, selection, and installation. Special emphasis is placed on plain linear bearings. Deep dives on crossed-roller slides, accuracy and preload, rolling-element linear bushings, and ball splines are included in other Design Guide installments.
"*" indicates required fields
By clicking 'Submit' above and registering for this content, I acknowledge and agree to WTWH Media's Terms and Conditions and to WTWH Media's use of my contact information to communicate with me about offerings by WTWH Media, its brands, affiliates and/or third-party partners, consistent with WTWH Media's Privacy Policy. In addition, I understand that my personal information may be shared with any sponsor(s) of the content, and that they may contact me directly about their products or services. Please refer to the privacy policies of such sponsor(s) for more details on how your information will be used by them.
Filed Under: Design Guides