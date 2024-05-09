PMI Industries, Inc. earns NAVSEA S9320-AM-PRO-020 certification

PMI Industries, Inc., a global leader in engineered solutions for underwater marine cable connectors and subsea cable terminations, recently earned the prestigious certification as a NAVSEA S9320-AM-PRO-020 approved molding facility from the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Maintenance Engineering, Planning and Procurement (SUBMEPP). By achieving this highly sought-after qualification, PMI is one of only a handful of companies in the country with the NAVSEA S9320-AM-PRO-020/MLDG certification. As a result, PMI is now an approved vendor to fabricate, mold, and inspect outboard cable assemblies and components for the U.S. Navy.

The approval process required a rigorous audit by SUBMEPP, which performs life cycle maintenance and modernization planning for the U.S. Navy nuclear submarine fleet. During the audit, PMI’s cable assemblies and terminations, along with its quality assurance team, demonstrated adherence to the exacting standards and specifications outlined in the NAVSEA Technical Manual.

The certification opens other opportunities for PMI, an ISO 9001:2015 with Design certified global leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance, custom, and to-print cable assemblies and cable protection hardware.

“We are proud to be approved as a NAVSEA S9320-AM-PRO-020 molding facility by the U.S. Navy,” said Bob Centa, President & CEO. “Achieving the NAVSEA certification as a molding facility showcases our continuing commitment to providing highly reliable assemblies to the Navy. As we start our 5th decade in business, we will continue to design, engineer, and build dependable solutions for our customers operating in harsh environments around the world.”

